JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 42,129 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,129 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of Silk Road Medical worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 42.37% and a negative net margin of 61.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,391,886.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total value of $547,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,907.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,447,789 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

