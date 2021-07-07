JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 9,225 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of Viasat worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 18.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Viasat by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Viasat by 1.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Viasat by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Viasat by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

