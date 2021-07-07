JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 1,305.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,849 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Construction Partners worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,553,000 after purchasing an additional 577,474 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROAD. Raymond James raised their price target on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.