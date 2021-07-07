JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.30% of Puxin worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Puxin in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Puxin during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Puxin during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Puxin by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Puxin by 11,585.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 181,658 shares in the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEW stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.81 million, a P/E ratio of 53.68 and a beta of 1.66. Puxin Limited has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

