JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.17% of United States Oil Fund worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 72.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.73.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

