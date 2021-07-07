JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 34,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.42% of Spok worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,336 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Spok alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPOK opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $12.86.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th.

Spok Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.