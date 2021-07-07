JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SEGXF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SEGRO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

SEGRO stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.50. 1,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $15.91.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

