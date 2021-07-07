JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 111,189 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,189 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 5.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BTI opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTI. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

