JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,634 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Credit Acceptance worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.60.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $450.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.94. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $266.74 and a twelve month high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

