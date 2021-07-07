JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 26,332 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.23% of Healthcare Services Group worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 28,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCSG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of HCSG opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.42.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.207 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

