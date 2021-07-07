JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 506,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.76% of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSTR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $964,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $9,227,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Oyster Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ OSTR opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.68.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.