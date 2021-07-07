JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 149,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,917,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.78.

Shares of XM stock opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $57.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan S. Smith sold 176,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $6,258,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,623,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,365,647.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,118 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

