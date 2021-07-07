JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (LON:JGGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $445.00

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust (LON:JGGI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 445 ($5.81) and last traded at GBX 443.48 ($5.79), with a volume of 21458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 439 ($5.74).

The firm has a market capitalization of £670.23 million and a PE ratio of 7.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 427.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.29. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

