JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $22,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 269,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 133,618 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 28,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 584,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,680,000 after buying an additional 94,931 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Planning boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Professional Planning now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.71. 2,611,560 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.74.

