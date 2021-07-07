JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Position Raised by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $13,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 159,542 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 86,245 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,611,560 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.74.

