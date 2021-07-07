Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JBAXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. 51,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,949. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $13.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

