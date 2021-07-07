JulSwap Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. JulSwap has a market cap of $14.39 million and approximately $576,653.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 503,478,102 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

