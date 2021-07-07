Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.54. 308,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 660,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

