Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TKAYY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 342,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,365. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.47.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

