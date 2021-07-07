JustBet Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $107,207.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

