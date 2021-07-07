K2 Principal Fund L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 223,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 3.24% of Sandbridge Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $816,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Sandbridge Acquisition by 296.7% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 712,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 532,697 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,500,000.

Get Sandbridge Acquisition alerts:

NYSE SBG remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,800 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. Sandbridge Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.