K2 Principal Fund L.P. Acquires New Stake in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000.

Get AF Acquisition alerts:

Shares of AFAQU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,038. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for AF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.