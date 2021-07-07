K2 Principal Fund L.P. Acquires Shares of 124,687 Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 124,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.62% of Spartacus Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Spartacus Acquisition by 320.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the first quarter worth $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMTS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,855. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

