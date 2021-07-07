K2 Principal Fund L.P. Acquires Shares of 250,000 FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,930,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,378,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,965,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,585,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTPAU traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,249. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.12. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

