K2 Principal Fund L.P. Acquires Shares of 711,690 Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 711,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,103,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 1.98% of Bespoke Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bespoke Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BSPE remained flat at $$11.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,226. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.51.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSPE. DA Davidson began coverage on Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Bespoke Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bespoke Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.