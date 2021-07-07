K2 Principal Fund L.P. Boosts Holdings in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its holdings in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,287 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 1.24% of Crescent Acquisition worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRSA. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 1,005.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 57,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Crescent Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Crescent Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.24. 188,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.69. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Crescent Acquisition Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp.

