K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys 11,258 Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the period. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II makes up about 0.7% of K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 1.10% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRPB. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the first quarter worth $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the first quarter valued at $493,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,508. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

