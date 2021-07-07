K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys 7,726 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,385,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,686,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 150.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,750,000 after acquiring an additional 856,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after acquiring an additional 783,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.15. 32,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.05 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

