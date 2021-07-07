K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys New Holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 708,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 1.31% of Alaska Communications Systems Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALSK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,276,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 417,860 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.33. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,062. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.32. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

