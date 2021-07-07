K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys New Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $4,960,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000.

Shares of CFFEU stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,399. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

