K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys New Stake in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 563,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 3.75% of Globis Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Globis Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,955,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Globis Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Globis Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Globis Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,226,000. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globis Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,410. Globis Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

