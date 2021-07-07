K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys Shares of 225,438 RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 225,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.52% of RMG Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMGB. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $16,549,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $5,547,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $4,008,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMGB stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. 27,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,135. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

