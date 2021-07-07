K2 Principal Fund L.P. Buys Shares of 229,412 Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 229,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,118,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.60% of Brookfield Property REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after buying an additional 40,687 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 77,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Property REIT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. 438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

