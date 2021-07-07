K2 Principal Fund L.P. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lessened its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303,936 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.07% of BGC Partners worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $16,039,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in BGC Partners by 372.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,191,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BGC Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BGC Partners by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,109,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $7,756,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on BGCP shares. TheStreet downgraded BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.53. 5,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,872,069. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

