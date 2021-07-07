K2 Principal Fund L.P. Has $1.96 Million Stake in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its holdings in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.28% of Watford worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Watford in the 1st quarter valued at $4,752,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Watford in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Watford in the 1st quarter valued at $5,286,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Watford by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Watford by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 143,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Watford alerts:

WTRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Watford from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Watford stock remained flat at $$34.99 during trading on Wednesday. 259,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.26 million during the quarter. Watford had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Watford Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, excess and umbrella liability, and excess auto liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial auto, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.