K2 Principal Fund L.P. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) by 467.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,166 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 1.56% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUST. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the first quarter worth $223,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the first quarter worth $647,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the first quarter worth $693,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the first quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares alerts:

DUST traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. 8,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.