K2 Principal Fund L.P. Increases Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,017,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,299,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,337,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Under Armour by 265.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 27.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 29,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 81.43 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.84.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

