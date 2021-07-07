K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $1.96 Million in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.46% of East Resources Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $987,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,394,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 101.7% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 700,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 353,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 158.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ERES remained flat at $$9.81 on Wednesday. 3,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,996. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79. East Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES).

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.