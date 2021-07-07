K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $2.12 Million in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 216,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 3.16% of PropTech Investment Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $492,000.

Shares of PTIC remained flat at $$9.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,059. PropTech Investment Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.81.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

