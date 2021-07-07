K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $2.18 Million in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 220,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 1.50% of Roth CH Acquisition II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II during the first quarter worth $476,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II during the first quarter worth $634,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at $654,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Roth CH Acquisition II stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 25,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,766. Roth CH Acquisition II Co. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03.

Roth CH Acquisition II Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Roth Acquisition I Co Roth CH Acquisition II Co was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

