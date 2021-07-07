K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $2.29 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 229,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $998,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $998,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $6,287,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $2,999,000.

CFFVU stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,985. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

