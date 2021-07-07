K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $3.63 Million in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 370,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.73% of Epiphany Technology Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. 34.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EPHY remained flat at $$9.73 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,913. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $12.00.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

