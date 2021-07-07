K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $3.64 Million in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 205,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.21% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth $48,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter worth $145,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE MNR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 59.97% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.