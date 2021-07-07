K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $5.27 Million in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 544,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 1.51% of Healthcare Services Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCAR. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $436,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCAR traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. 69,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,246. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

