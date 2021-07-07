K2 Principal Fund L.P. Invests $5 Million in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBTCU remained flat at $$10.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,698. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.17.

In other Nocturne Acquisition news, CFO Ka Seng Ao purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

Nocturne Acquisition Profile

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

