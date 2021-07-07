K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,740 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Talend at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLND. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,810,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 2,445.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after buying an additional 423,115 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,642,000 after buying an additional 395,186 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,052,000 after buying an additional 390,957 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,995,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talend stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.63. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,428. Talend S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%. The company had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $145,900.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TLND has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

