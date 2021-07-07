K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $13,741,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,975,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,268,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,985,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMIU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,176. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

