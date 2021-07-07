K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 201,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 1.16% of Galileo Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLEO remained flat at $$10.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,579. Galileo Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 33,749 shares of Galileo Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $338,164.98.

Galileo Acquisition Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.

