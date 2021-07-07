K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at about $54,394,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,299,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 5,073.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 507,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 497,751 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 55.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,184,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,503,000 after purchasing an additional 423,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,655,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,983,000 after purchasing an additional 352,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $42.17. 10,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $50.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.80.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOS. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.42.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

