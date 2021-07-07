K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:PACE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 250,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.44% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACE. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 993.1% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,609,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,539,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PACE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 27,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,026. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:PACE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

